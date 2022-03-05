Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCESF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
