Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Magnet Forensics Inc. (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

MAGTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Magnet Forensics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Magnet Forensics alerts:

About Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF)

Magnet Forensics Inc develops data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnet Forensics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnet Forensics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.