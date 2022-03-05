Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.64

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.64 and traded as high as $12.20. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 375 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGYR)
Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.
