Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.64

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.64 and traded as high as $12.20. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 375 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

