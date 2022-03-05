MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Up 47.1% in February

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MNSB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $187.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

