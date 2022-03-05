Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Shares Down 1.1%

Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 2.11 and last traded at 2.26. 6,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 14,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF)

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

