MANTRA DAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.98 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $35.84 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 449,643,772 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

