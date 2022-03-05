MAP Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $37.19 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.54 or 0.06727294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,018.49 or 1.00051335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048169 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

