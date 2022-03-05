Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.95 and traded as high as C$3.09. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 445,802 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOZ shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.02. The company has a market cap of C$778.50 million and a P/E ratio of -85.28.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

