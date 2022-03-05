Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.04

Shares of Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.04 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 399.60 ($5.36). Marshall Motor shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.29), with a volume of 4,967 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £308.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 324.01.
About Marshall Motor (LON:MMH)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Marshall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.