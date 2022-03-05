Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.04

Shares of Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.04 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 399.60 ($5.36). Marshall Motor shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.29), with a volume of 4,967 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £308.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 324.01.

Get Marshall Motor alerts:

About Marshall Motor (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.