Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $374.93 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.