Martkist Trading 46.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Martkist has a total market cap of $10,765.99 and $2,689.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Martkist has traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar. One Martkist coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009272 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Martkist Profile

MARTK is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist

Martkist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using U.S. dollars.

