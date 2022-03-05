Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Analysts expect Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to post $60.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.02 million to $60.50 million. Mastech Digital reported sales of $49.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year sales of $248.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $250.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $272.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $209.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

