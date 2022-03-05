Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0006 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $325,775.77 and $45,868.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.89 or 0.06754737 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00038976 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.