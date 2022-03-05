Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $166,838. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

