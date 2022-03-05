Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 22,948 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Matson worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 12,130 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $1,333,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $39,219.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,746 shares of company stock worth $4,827,977. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MATX opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $112.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

