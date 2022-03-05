Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Up 57.0% in February

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the January 31st total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mawson Infrastructure Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 129,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,402. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.06. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIGI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

