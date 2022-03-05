Maxcoin Hits Market Cap of $340,020.30 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $340,020.30 and approximately $11.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars.

