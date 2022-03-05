McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.61

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 225.61 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.81). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.70), with a volume of 741,264 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.65 million and a P/E ratio of 18.40.
McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)
