McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.61

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 225.61 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.81). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.70), with a volume of 741,264 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.65 million and a P/E ratio of 18.40.

McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

