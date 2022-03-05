Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,215 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,712,000 after buying an additional 9,439,790 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after buying an additional 4,239,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,570,000 after buying an additional 3,112,341 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $27,789,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 1,014,525 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

