Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMIZF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.44) to €8.50 ($9.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $$7.14 during trading on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

