MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in February

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of MRPRF stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRPRF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.75 ($14.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

