Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.03. 585,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,879. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

