Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.2% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,130,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,868,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.10. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

