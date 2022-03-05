Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 845,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $445,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Metacrine by 151.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of MTCR opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

About Metacrine (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

