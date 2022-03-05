MetaHash (MHC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $375,287.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $375,287.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,290,489,754 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,057,553 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

