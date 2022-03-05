Metropolis Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Metropolis Capital Ltd decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309,433 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 6.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.19% of Progressive worth $116,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 190.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.19. 2,018,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,667. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

