Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $53.53 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,084 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.1% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.76. 4,671,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,521. The stock has a market cap of $323.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

