Metropolis Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 79,098 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 11.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $197,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2,758.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.29. 10,912,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,103,531. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

