Metropolis Capital Ltd Purchases 184,843 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,843 shares during the period. News accounts for 2.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of News worth $47,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in News by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. 585,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

News Company Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.