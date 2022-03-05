Metropolis Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 9.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.17% of Booking worth $164,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $117.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,985.04. 746,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,499. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,963.71 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,421.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,371.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 91.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,740.58.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

