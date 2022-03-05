Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,055 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after buying an additional 1,330,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

