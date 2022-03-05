Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $152,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $208,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $228,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $64.49 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

