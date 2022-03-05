Millennium Management LLC Buys 245,893 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 247.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,893 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Banc of California worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter worth $375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after buying an additional 84,103 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Banc of California by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

