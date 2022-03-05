Millennium Management LLC Buys 320,998 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 738.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of QuinStreet worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 217,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 88,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.80. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

QuinStreet Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.