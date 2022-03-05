Millennium Management LLC Buys 53,268 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $66.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

