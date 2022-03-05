Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,746,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 47,074.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.