Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of South Jersey Industries worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,679,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 219.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 128,529 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $34.82.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

