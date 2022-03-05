Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.34% of Amarin worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amarin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 503,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 766,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

