Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.17% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 82.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 31,619 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 459,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 104,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

ABGI stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.