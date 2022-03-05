Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Chimera Investment worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 101.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 123,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after acquiring an additional 579,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

