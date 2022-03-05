Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 521.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of TransAlta worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAC. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -8.29%.

About TransAlta (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.