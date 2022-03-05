Millennium Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 121,905 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Matson worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 72,124.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after buying an additional 626,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Matson by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Matson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Matson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $112.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

In other news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $541,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $247,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,746 shares of company stock worth $4,827,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

