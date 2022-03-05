Millennium Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 462.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,443 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Covenant Logistics Group (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.