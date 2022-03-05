Millennium Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 1,056.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,955 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Grid Dynamics worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 83.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.64 million, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

