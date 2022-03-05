Millennium Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,932 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after buying an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $34,141,000. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,521,000 after buying an additional 350,311 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

