Millennium Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Essent Group worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after purchasing an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,410,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 156,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 131,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

ESNT opened at $42.36 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

