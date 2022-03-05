Millennium Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Mattel worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 357.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.47. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Mattel Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.