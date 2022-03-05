Millennium Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 1,746.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,051 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of PriceSmart worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $100.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,001 shares of company stock worth $5,014,235 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

