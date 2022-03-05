Millennium Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,351 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

RLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.34. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.