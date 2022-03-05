Millennium Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after buying an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 512.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 94,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 79,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of KOF opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.